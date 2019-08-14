Locals along the bank of Mahanadi alerted over dam water release

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: People residing along the banks of river Mahanadi were alerted on Tuesday about flood water to be released from Hirakud dam on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the water level of the Hirakund dam reservoir stood at 617.23 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet. The flow of water into the reservoir was 97,593 cusec and the outflow was 16,551 cusec through power channel, canals and pipelines of industries.

Rainfall in the upstream of the dam in the last 24 hours has been recorded at 20.92 mm while 139.22 mm was recorded downstream.

District Emergency Officer Subhasmita Mishra said apart from the dam authorities, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation also made announcements in different parts of the city to alert people about the release of water from the dam.

She said there is not enough water in the river bed of Mahanadi now as the district received inadequate rainfall in June and July. So, the release of water from the dam is not likely to cause any flood-like situation in the district. However, they are prepared to deal with any situation, she said.The district received 69.82 mm rainfall between 8 am on Monday and 8 am on Tuesday. Many parts of the city were waterlogged due to rainfall.