Narendrapur woman lodges complain against husband for triple talaq

The victim stated in her FIR that she had married Rahim as per the Musilm tradition on November 14, 2007.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 30-year-old Muslim woman of Narendrapur on Tuesday lodged a complaint at Nemalo police station accusing her husband Mir Abdul Rahim of divorcing her over the phone from Dubai after 12 years of marriage.

The victim stated in her FIR that she had married Rahim as per the Muslim tradition on November 14, 2007. As per demand, her family had given dowry including cash Rs 80,000 and two gold rings of 20 gram each at the time of marriage. However, her in-laws demanded more dowry and started torturing her mentally and physically after she gave birth to two daughters in 2008 and 2015.

Her husband, who had also been torturing her for the birth of girls, had kicked her in the stomach when she was pregnant leading to termination of her four-month pregnancy.

A year-and-half back she went back to her parents after the torture by her in-laws became unbearable.
Later, though some mediators interfered and persuaded her in-laws to take back her, they refused to.    On August 1, her husband who pronounced triple talaq over the phone had also threatened to kill her if she filed a police complaint against him, she stated in the FIR.

