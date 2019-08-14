Odisha BJP urges state government to provide relief in rain-battered Western Odisha

Home States Odisha

ODISHa rains

10 districts of Odisha to witness more rainfall (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday urged the State Government to provide immediate relief to people affected by rains in Western Odisha districts which have been experiencing heavy downpour for the last two days. Vast areas in Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur and Baragarh districts were submerged disrupting normal life.

A delegation of the BJP led by Sangeeta Singhdeo met Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi and sought the immediate intervention of the State administration to rescue people marooned by floods and supply relief in the affected areas.

“We requested the Chief Secretary to dispatch State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team to the affected areas for rescue and relief operation. Since there are more chances of health hazard in the areas submerged under flood water, we further requested him to ensure that medical teams reach the affected people without delay,” Singhdeo said.

The BJP team requested SRC to send adequate food, safe drinking water and medicine to the affected areas and open adequate relief centres to deliver required services.

Former ministers Manmohan Samal, KV Singhdeo, BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty and general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra were part of the delegation.

Heavy rains in 10 districts today

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains triggered by a low-pressure over Bay of Bengal that battered Western Odisha districts on Tuesday will pound 10 more districts on Wednesday. As per the special bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low pressure over north-west Bay of Bengal that moved to southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha is likely to intensify in next 24 hours. Under its influence heavy rain will occur in parts of Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Koraput and Rayagada on Wednesday. IMD said sea condition is likely to remain very rough and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.

