Odisha CM requests Centre to reconsider CBSE fee hike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing shock over the abnormal hike in examination fees of Class-X and Class-XII students by the CBSE, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday requested the Centre to prevail upon the Board to reconsider its decision in the interest of people.

“The abnormal rise, specifically of the fees in respect of SC and ST students by 24 times has come as a shock,” Naveen said in a letter to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhryiyal Nishank and requested him to look into the matter personally and do the needful.

The sharp hike in examination fees of Class-X and Class-XII students effected recently by the CBSE has sparked off resentment among parents and other stakeholders. “You may know that Odisha Government has opened more than 200 English Model schools affiliated to CBSE in rural areas for the benefit of economically and socially underprivileged sections of society,” he said.

The CBSE had increased the fees of Class X and XII board examinations for SC and ST students from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200, while the amount has been doubled for those from the general category, who will now have to pay Rs 1,500.

The students appearing for the Class X Board examinations are registered for it in Class IX and those appearing for Class XII are registered in Class XI. The Board notified the changes last week and asked schools who had already begun registration process and charged students as per the old fee structure, to now collect the difference in amount.

Besides, for appearing for an additional subject in Class-XII Boards, SC/ST students will have to pay Rs 300. Earlier, they did not pay any fee. General students will also have pay Rs 300 against Rs 150 earlier.