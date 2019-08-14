Rain fury continues in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Heavy rainfall since Sunday has led to flood-like situation in Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma blocks of Koraput district on Tuesday. Normal life came to a standstill on the day as the district recorded around 51 mm rainfall.

The water level in Indravati and its tributaries is rising due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and if rains continue for the next 24 hours, the rivers will cross red mark. Similarly, Telingiri, Kolab, Saptadhara, Patali, Sengeri and Saveri rivers are in spate.

Fresh rains have added to the woes of farmers as water from last week’s flash floods is yet to be drained out of the farmlands. Crops in over 2,000 hectares of land in Chandili, Damanahandi, Sadaranga, Sutipadar, Guali and Gumunda pockets of Kotpad block are submerged.

Besides, repair of around 200 roads that were damaged in rains last week across the district has been delayed due to incessant rains since Sunday. Communication to many villages in Kotpad, Borrigumma, Boipariguda, Kundra, Dasmantpur, Lamtatput, Bandhugam, Narayapatana and Nandapur blocks has been snapped.

District administration has put officials of Kotpad and Borrigumma on alert and asked them to shift people from low-lying areas to safety if required. Preliminary reports of district administration stated that 600 thatched houses were damaged in rains this month.

DAMAGE SO FAR

Roads and culverts damaged from last week’s rain are yet to be repaired

Fresh rainfall snapped communication to villages in Kundra, Dasmantpur, Boipariguda, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Laxmipur, Pottangi, Nandapur and Lamataput blocks and brought normal life to a grinding halt

Around 200 culverts, rural roads and 600 thatched houses were damaged in rain in both Jeypore and Koraput sub-divisions