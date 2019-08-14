Home States Odisha

Rain fury continues in Odisha

Rivers in spate; communication to rural areas of Koraput snapped

Published: 14th August 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

ODISHA RAINS

Water flowing over the culvert of Brajrajnagar tunnel road in Jharsuguda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Heavy rainfall since Sunday has led to flood-like situation in Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma blocks of Koraput district on Tuesday. Normal life came to a standstill on the day as the district recorded around 51 mm rainfall.

The water level in Indravati and its tributaries is rising due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and if rains continue for the next 24 hours, the rivers will cross red mark. Similarly, Telingiri, Kolab, Saptadhara, Patali, Sengeri and Saveri rivers are in spate.

Fresh rains have added to the woes of farmers as water from last week’s flash floods is yet to be drained out of the farmlands. Crops in over 2,000 hectares of land in Chandili, Damanahandi, Sadaranga, Sutipadar, Guali and Gumunda pockets of Kotpad block are submerged.

Besides, repair of around 200 roads that were damaged in rains last week across the district has been delayed due to incessant rains since Sunday. Communication to many villages in Kotpad, Borrigumma, Boipariguda, Kundra, Dasmantpur, Lamtatput, Bandhugam, Narayapatana and Nandapur blocks has been snapped.

District administration has put officials of Kotpad and Borrigumma on alert and asked them to shift people from low-lying areas to safety if required. Preliminary reports of district administration stated that 600 thatched houses were damaged in rains this month.

DAMAGE SO FAR

Roads and culverts damaged from last week’s rain are yet to be repaired
Fresh rainfall snapped communication to villages in Kundra, Dasmantpur, Boipariguda, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Laxmipur, Pottangi, Nandapur and Lamataput blocks and brought normal life to a grinding halt
Around 200 culverts, rural roads and 600 thatched houses were damaged in rain in both Jeypore and Koraput sub-divisions

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kotpad Kundra Borrigumma Koraput district Chandili
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp