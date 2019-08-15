Home States Odisha

Bridges on Brahmani river turn anti-socials’ hub sans light

Absence of lighting facility has turned two bridges on Brahmani river and a railway bridge at Kusapada in the district into safe haven for anti-socials.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Brahmani river in Odisha.

File photo of Brahmani river in Odisha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Absence of lighting facility has turned two bridges on Brahmani river and a railway bridge at Kusapada in the district into safe haven for anti-social. Delay in finalising the tender for lighting facilities on the two bridges, Bajirout Setu and Sarangadhar Setu, have upset locals. The 1.3 km Sarangadhar Setu, constructed over Brahmani river, connects Dhenkanal with Kamakshyanagar.
It was decided to provide lighting facility at the bridge at a cost of `48 lakh in March last year.

Kamakshyanagar MLA and Works Minister Prafulla Mallick had laid the foundation stone for the lighting facility on the bridge, which was constructed 25 years ago. However, as the project remains in back-burner, the bridge has become a hub of anti-social activities after sunset.

Similar is the situation on the 1.22 km long Bajirout Setu. The bridge, constructed in 2016, was supposed to be lit at a cost of `46 lakh. However, delay in the floating tender for the project has become a cause of concern for locals who find it unsafe to use it after sundown.  

The tender for lighting on the bridges was secured by a single bidder. However, the bidder was found to have used forged documents due to which the tender process was delayed, said PWD Executive Engineer Manoranjan Biswal.

The railway over-bridge at Kusapada connects Dhenkanal with Kamakshyanagar. Power supply to the bridge was snapped by CESU a month back due to non-payment of bills. The structure too has turned a safe haven for anti-social.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmani river railway bridge at Kusapada Dhenkanal Bajirout Setu Sarangadhar Setu Kamakshyanagar MLA Works Minister Prafulla Mallick
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp