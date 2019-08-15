Bridges on Brahmani river turn anti-socials’ hub sans light

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Absence of lighting facility has turned two bridges on Brahmani river and a railway bridge at Kusapada in the district into safe haven for anti-social. Delay in finalising the tender for lighting facilities on the two bridges, Bajirout Setu and Sarangadhar Setu, have upset locals. The 1.3 km Sarangadhar Setu, constructed over Brahmani river, connects Dhenkanal with Kamakshyanagar.

It was decided to provide lighting facility at the bridge at a cost of `48 lakh in March last year.

Kamakshyanagar MLA and Works Minister Prafulla Mallick had laid the foundation stone for the lighting facility on the bridge, which was constructed 25 years ago. However, as the project remains in back-burner, the bridge has become a hub of anti-social activities after sunset.

Similar is the situation on the 1.22 km long Bajirout Setu. The bridge, constructed in 2016, was supposed to be lit at a cost of `46 lakh. However, delay in the floating tender for the project has become a cause of concern for locals who find it unsafe to use it after sundown.

The tender for lighting on the bridges was secured by a single bidder. However, the bidder was found to have used forged documents due to which the tender process was delayed, said PWD Executive Engineer Manoranjan Biswal.

The railway over-bridge at Kusapada connects Dhenkanal with Kamakshyanagar. Power supply to the bridge was snapped by CESU a month back due to non-payment of bills. The structure too has turned a safe haven for anti-social.