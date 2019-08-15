Chhavi Nath Singh assumes charge as CEO of Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chhavi Nath Singh assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer of Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda on Tuesday. Prior to his present assignment, Singh was at the helm of affairs at Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, as Chief Operating Officer. He has rich experience of nearly four decades in the power industry with a stint of 26 years with NTPC. Singh also assumed leadership roles at some of India’s leading corporates in the power sector like Hindustan Zinc, Essar, JSW Energy and TSPL.

Assuming the responsibility as CEO of Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda, Singh said, “It is a privilege to lead one of India’s largest aluminium and power complex that is contributing towards the progress of Odisha and India. Aligned to the company and our Chairman’s vision, I look forward to working with all our stakeholders, including Government and community, to galvanise the industrial progress of the State and effectively contribute to Make In Odisha and Make In India campaigns. To that end, I seek cooperation from all.”