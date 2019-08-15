Home States Odisha

Chhavi Nath Singh assumes charge as CEO of Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda

Assuming the responsibility as CEO of Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda, Singh said, “It is a privilege to lead one of India’s largest aluminium and power complex that is contributing towards the progress."

Published: 15th August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chhavi Nath Singh

Chhavi Nath Singh (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chhavi Nath Singh assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer of Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda on Tuesday. Prior to his present assignment, Singh was at the helm of affairs at Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, as Chief Operating Officer. He has rich experience of nearly four decades in the power industry with a  stint of 26 years with NTPC. Singh also assumed leadership roles at some of India’s leading corporates in the power sector like Hindustan Zinc, Essar, JSW Energy and TSPL.

Assuming the responsibility as CEO of Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda, Singh said, “It is a privilege to lead one of India’s largest aluminium and power complex that is contributing towards the progress of Odisha and India. Aligned to the company and our Chairman’s vision, I look forward to working with all our stakeholders, including Government and community, to galvanise the industrial progress of the State and effectively contribute to Make In Odisha and Make In India campaigns. To that end, I seek cooperation from all.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhavi Nath Singh Chief Executive Officer Vedanta Ltd Jharsuguda Hindustan Zinc Odisha
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp