Huge demand for eco- friendly golden grass rakhis in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Eco-friendly rakhis made of golden grass are in high demand in Kendrapara.Around 100 women of self-help groups of Jajanga and Baro villages in the district are engaged in making the rakhis made of golden grass, locally known as ‘Kaincha’. These women make hats, baskets, hand fans, table mats, flowers and other items from golden grass. This year, they were trained by Odisha Livelihood Mission to make the eco-friendly rakhis for the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Babaji Sahoo, a rakhi seller from Kendrapara, said golden grass rakhis are a rage this year. He said these rakhis, that cost between `30 and `50 are bio-degradable and reduce the use of plastic. Golden grass (Vetiver zizanoids) is a wild grass found in several parts of the district and a few areas of the State. It grows to a height of around 5-6 feet and the inflorescent stick, which appears after the monsoon, is used for weaving. The art of making rakhis from golden grass is centuries old and has been passed on by generations.

Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has been urged to sell the rakhis in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and other cities across the State. He said e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart have already extended their helping hand to the craftspersons by buying their products at a good price. Verma said the demand for golden grass products has increased in international markets and this is a testament to their beauty, utility and durability.

He said the district administration will soon open a Mission Shakti showroom at Jajang on Kendrapara-Chandbali State Highway where golden grass items will be displayed for tourists visiting Bhitarkanika National Park.