Malkangiri Police arrest Witch doctor for biting woman to treat fever

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A day after the shocking incident of a witch doctor biting a woman to cure her of fever was reported, Kalimela police have arrested the 45-year-old man on charges of torture.

The witch doctor Kasa Beti, a native of Urmaguda village within MV-79 police limits, had bit 38-year-old woman Dule Beti of the same village on her neck, forehead and stomach as part of his treatment ritual.

Kasa was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Dule. Sources said Kasa was practising witchcraft in the locality.

Meanwhile, the district police has appealed to people of the district to abstain from witchcraft. “We urge the public to avail treatment at the nearest medical facilities to avoid such complications. If any such quack or witchcraft practitioner comes to their notice, they are requested to report about them in the nearest police station,” stated a note released by the district police.