Home States Odisha

Malkangiri Police arrest Witch doctor for biting woman to treat fever

A day after the shocking incident of a witch doctor biting a woman to cure her of fever was reported, Kalimela police has arrested the 45-year-old man on charges of torture.   

Published: 15th August 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A day after the shocking incident of a witch doctor biting a woman to cure her of fever was reported, Kalimela police have arrested the 45-year-old man on charges of torture.   

The witch doctor Kasa Beti, a native of Urmaguda village within MV-79 police limits, had bit 38-year-old woman Dule Beti of the same village on her neck, forehead and stomach as part of his treatment ritual.
Kasa was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Dule. Sources said Kasa was practising witchcraft in the locality.  

Meanwhile, the district police has appealed to people of the district to abstain from witchcraft. “We urge the public to avail treatment at the nearest medical facilities to avoid such complications. If any such quack or witchcraft practitioner comes to their notice, they are requested to report about them in the nearest police station,” stated a note released by the district police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
doctor biting a woman fever cure Kalimela police
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp