No major flood threat in Mahanadi

BHUBANESWAR: As first flood water of the season was released from Hirakud dam on Wednesday, the State Government ruled out possibility of a major deluge in Mahanadi river system. Water Resources Secretary PK Jena said due to weakening of monsoon, less than 10.5 lakh cusec of floodwater released into Mahanadi is expected to cross Mundali between 6 am and 10 am on Thursday.“As the water inflow to Mundali from river Tel, one of the tributaries of Mahanadi, will remain below 10.5 lakh cusec, there is no major flood threat,” Jena said.

Possibility of flood threat was nil on Wednesday as well when Hirakud released water, Jena said. “Less than 12,000 cusec water has been released from the dam through one sluice gate in the morning,” he added.

Water Resources officials have been asked to remain alert in view of rising water level in all other major rivers. The water level of Hirakud stood at 619.47 ft at 6 pm. The inflow of water into the reservoir was 1,82,225 cusec and the outflow was 15,382 cusec. The water level in Mahanadi which was at 23.62 metre mark at Naraj on Wednesday morning increased to 26.10 metre by 6 pm. The river is still flowing below danger mark of 26.41 metre.

Water level of river Baitarani at Akhuapada also increased from 17.73 metre in the afternoon to 17.77 metre in the evening. The red mark of the river is 17.83 metre. Apart from these two, water level of river Ib at Sundargarh, Brahmani at Panposh and Subarnarekha at Rajghat was also rising.

Anticipating a medium-intensity flood in Mahanadi, Special Relief Commissioner Bishunpada Sethi asked Collectors of Boudh, Angul, Subarnapur, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Keonjhar to remain alert.

Sethi said 12 units of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF along with adequate number of fire services teams have been deployed in the areas likely to be affected.

The situation is improving in Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Kandhamal where several villages were marooned on Tuesday due to heavy rain triggered by a low-pressure over Bay of Bengal, he added.