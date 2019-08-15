Home States Odisha

Odisha government announces 'Mo Sarkar' intiative from October 2

Under 'Mo Sarkar' initiative, the CM would dial common citizens to seek their feedback on the kind of response they got during their visits to police stations and district hospitals.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a new initiative 'Mo Sarkar' based on 5T model of governance which will be implemented from coming Gandhi Jayanti.

Addressing the 73rd Independence Day celebration at Exhibition Ground here, the Chief Minister said that the new initiative will be implemented at all police stations and district headquarters hospitals in first phase from Gandhi Jayanti this year.

In the next phase, all the departments will execute the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative by March 5, 2020. Notably, the state government is implementing the 5T model governance - Teamwork, Transparency, Technology, Time leading to Transformation.

Under 'Mo Sarkar' initiative, the Chief Minister and other Ministers would dial common citizens to seek their feedback on the kind of response they got during their visits to police stations and district headquarters hospitals. "I am your Chief Minister. I will directly phone you and enquire about the response given by hospitals, police stations and government offices," informed Patnaik.

He also announced that electricity connection will be provided to villagers within 48 hours of submission of application at concerned panchayat offices. The Chief Minister also said that non-violence must be included in the Preamble of the Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Mo Sarkar Odisha government scheme Odisha Independence Day
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp