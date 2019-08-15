Odisha government announces 'Mo Sarkar' intiative from October 2

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a new initiative 'Mo Sarkar' based on 5T model of governance which will be implemented from coming Gandhi Jayanti.

Addressing the 73rd Independence Day celebration at Exhibition Ground here, the Chief Minister said that the new initiative will be implemented at all police stations and district headquarters hospitals in first phase from Gandhi Jayanti this year.

In the next phase, all the departments will execute the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative by March 5, 2020. Notably, the state government is implementing the 5T model governance - Teamwork, Transparency, Technology, Time leading to Transformation.

Under 'Mo Sarkar' initiative, the Chief Minister and other Ministers would dial common citizens to seek their feedback on the kind of response they got during their visits to police stations and district headquarters hospitals. "I am your Chief Minister. I will directly phone you and enquire about the response given by hospitals, police stations and government offices," informed Patnaik.

He also announced that electricity connection will be provided to villagers within 48 hours of submission of application at concerned panchayat offices. The Chief Minister also said that non-violence must be included in the Preamble of the Constitution.