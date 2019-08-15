Odisha government directs urban local bodies to follow solid waste management rules byMarch 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday directed district Collectors to ensure that urban local bodies (ULBs) comply with solid waste management (SWM) rules by March 2020.

Six identified model cities and towns were asked to be fully compliant by September 25, 2019 and other towns were asked to comply with all SWM guidelines by March 2020. The six urban centres - Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Rourkela, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Chhatrapur - have been identified as model cities.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi issued this direction during a video conferencing with Collectors of all districts. Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, G Mathivathanan said detailed guideline and standard operating procedure for SWM have been sent to all ULBs.

Segregation of bio-degradable waste, composting process, disposal of dry waste, identification of bulk waste generators and awareness among the people and timeline for completion of different works are the other components of the guidelines. So far 1,453 bulk waste generators have been identified and 447 Swachh Sathis engaged.

Similarly, 231 sites have been identified for construction of MCCs which will serve 7.13 lakh households in 1,458 wards. The Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to complete preparation of district survey reports (DSR) of their respective districts to seek permission for drawing minor minerals.

Director, Environment, K Mrugesan said: “DSR is mandatory to grant permission for mining of minor minerals like stone, sand and morums.”Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy added, “Since these materials are inevitable for construction and infrastructure development works, the Collectors should prioritise completion of DSR and send it to Government at the earliest.”

Collectors were also asked to form District Environment Committee and prepare the District Environment Action Plan as per the directive of the National Green Tribunal.