Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court orders Economic Offence Wing to probe into missing locker case

The case was being investigated by police ever since an FIR was registered at the Cantonment police station in November, 2017 by one Himanshu Patnaik.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court, HC

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch to probe into the mysterious case of a missing locker along with gold ornaments and other valuables from a bank in the city.

The case was being investigated by police ever since an FIR was registered at the Cantonment police station in November 2017 by one Himanshu Patnaik.

Patnaik filed the case after the Canara Bank officials of Chandi Chakka branch did not allow access to his locker claiming that the facility was no more available for his use as the locker had already been surrendered. He was not allowed though Patnaik claimed that the key to it was still with him and all his family valuables were in the locker.

Patnaik filed a petition in the High Court alleging police inaction in May 2018. Seeking a CBI probe he claimed that family’s valuables worth more than Rs 30 lakh kept in the locker included jewellery of his parents, wife and some bought by him.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice Debabratra Dash disposed of the petition on August 8 and directed for transfer of the case to Crime Branch (Economic Offence Wing), Cuttack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Economic Offence Wing odisha crime branch gold ornaments
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp