Orissa High Court orders Economic Offence Wing to probe into missing locker case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch to probe into the mysterious case of a missing locker along with gold ornaments and other valuables from a bank in the city.

The case was being investigated by police ever since an FIR was registered at the Cantonment police station in November 2017 by one Himanshu Patnaik.

Patnaik filed the case after the Canara Bank officials of Chandi Chakka branch did not allow access to his locker claiming that the facility was no more available for his use as the locker had already been surrendered. He was not allowed though Patnaik claimed that the key to it was still with him and all his family valuables were in the locker.

Patnaik filed a petition in the High Court alleging police inaction in May 2018. Seeking a CBI probe he claimed that family’s valuables worth more than Rs 30 lakh kept in the locker included jewellery of his parents, wife and some bought by him.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice Debabratra Dash disposed of the petition on August 8 and directed for transfer of the case to Crime Branch (Economic Offence Wing), Cuttack.