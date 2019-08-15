Home States Odisha

Ranjib Biswal shuts down rumours, says not quitting Congress

The MP also backed Niranjan Patnaik for the post of OPCC president

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Scotching rumours of quitting the Congress, Rajya Sabha member Ranjib Biswal on Wednesday said he is very much a part of the grand old party and has no complaints on the party’s functioning. In one of his rare interaction with the media, most particularly after his curious absence from Rajya Sabha during the passing of controversial Triple Talaq Bill, Biswal said, “I am born in a Congress family and I strongly believe in Congress ideology.”

Rubbishing some reports in social media that his absence from the Rajya Sabha was a part of `40 crore deal, the senior Congress leader said, “I am still in search of the journalist, who was present when the deal was struck, to give his commission from that deal. It is a blatant lie and mischievous attempt to sully my image and image of the party.”

Asserting that he had taken permission of the leader of his party in the Upper House to remain absent as he was to take a relative for treatment, Biswal said he was present in the House during the passing of bills abrogating Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation.

Admitting that the party is in complete disarray, Ranjib, son of former deputy Chief Minister Basant Biswal, said the revival of the party would be possible only if all Congressmen work unitedly. “There is nothing impossible. If we (Congress leaders) all be united and work selflessly for the party, revival will be possible,” he said.

Extending full support to Niranjan Patnaik as Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president, the former cricketer and administrator said he is the most suitable person at the moment to lead the party as he has several years of experience and knows the pulse of party workers across the State.

Though Patnaik has tendered his resignation from OPCC chief post, the party high command is yet to accept it.

Emphasising on collective leadership, Biswal said no one is doing self assessment and blaming Niranjan Patnaik for the party’s debacle in the recent elections. “There is no magic wand in the hand of the PCC chief to turn around the fortune of the party which has been performing badly in the past elections. It is collective responsibility and everyone should own up their failure,” he said.

Responding to a query, Ranjib categorically said, “I am not longing for the PCC president post. No discussion in this regard has also been held with the Congress high command.”

