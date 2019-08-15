Torn between religion: Man buried, his effigy cremated in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old man was buried and his effigy cremated to follow two religious customs in a village in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday. The incident happened in Kadakusumi village within Suliapada police limits. The son of the deceased, Dana Marandi, was forced to cremate the latter’s effigy as per Hindu tradition even after he had buried it as per Christian funeral customs.

Dana, a chronic kidney disease (CKD) patient, had reportedly converted to Christianity recently. When he fell ill, his family sought the support of some people of the Christian community. They reached Dana’s house and prayed for his recovery but in vain. He breathed his last on Monday night. When his son, Baijnath requested the villagers to help cremate his father, they refused citing his family was anti-religion.

Left with no option, Baijnath buried the body as per Christian rituals. However, his act sparked tension in the village. Baijnath then consulted the village elders who agreed to help him if he cremated the effigy of his father as per Hindu rituals. He was also asked for re-convert to Hinduism.

However, Suliapada IIC KC Jain said Dana had not converted to Christianity and was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada after his condition became critical. Medical test reports revealed that both his kidneys had failed. Doctors asked him to take him to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack but Baijnath was forced to bring Dana back home as he did not have money to take his father there.