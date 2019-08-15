Home States Odisha

Torn between religion: Man buried, his effigy cremated in Odisha

In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old man was buried and his effigy cremated to follow two religious customs in a village in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

Published: 15th August 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Effigy of Dana Marandi being carried by villagers for cremation as per Hindu rituals (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old man was buried and his effigy cremated to follow two religious customs in a village in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday. The incident happened in Kadakusumi village within Suliapada police limits. The son of the deceased, Dana Marandi, was forced to cremate the latter’s effigy as per Hindu tradition even after he had buried it as per Christian funeral customs.

Dana, a chronic kidney disease (CKD) patient, had reportedly converted to Christianity recently. When he fell ill, his family sought the support of some people of the Christian community. They reached Dana’s house and prayed for his recovery but in vain. He breathed his last on Monday night. When his son, Baijnath requested the villagers to help cremate his father, they refused citing his family was anti-religion.
Left with no option, Baijnath buried the body as per Christian rituals. However, his act sparked tension in the village. Baijnath then consulted the village elders who agreed to help him if he cremated the effigy of his father as per Hindu rituals. He was also asked for re-convert to Hinduism.

However, Suliapada IIC KC Jain said Dana had not converted to Christianity and was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada after his condition became critical. Medical test reports revealed that both his kidneys had failed. Doctors asked him to take him to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack but Baijnath was forced to bring Dana back home as he did not have money to take his father there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayurbhanj district religious fight Suliapada police Suliapada IIC KC Jain SCB Medical College
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp