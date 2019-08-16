Home States Odisha

In a bid to make administration more accountable, Odisha to launch 'Mo Sarkar' from October 2

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said under the new programme he will call people and inquire about the quality of services being provided at police stations and hospitals.

Published: 16th August 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch the ‘Mo Sarkar (My Government)’ programme from October 2, 'Gandhi Jayanti’ to make administration more accountable and responsive to the needs of the common people.

After hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, the Chief Minister said under the new programme he will call people and inquire about the quality of services being provided at police stations and hospitals. “I will seek feedback about citizen-centric services given by senior government officers at both district and state level. Also, ministers will also ask people about their experience at government offices,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “If any rural household is deprived of electricity connection, then you can file an application at the local panchayat office and you will get power connection within 48 hours.” He announced that all departments will implement the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme in the second phase by March 5, 2020.

“The Government is functioning due to taxpayers’ money. Thus, we have taken this important decision today,” he said, adding the decision was part of his 5T mantra - Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Transformation and Time in order to bring about a transformation in the way the government functions.

The Chief Minister also launched the online land revenue payment system to ease the process to benefit common people including farmers. He said that the new system will provide great relief to farmers who had to run to government offices and face a cumbersome process to pay land revenue.

Under the system developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Bhubaneswar, anybody can make payment and get a receipt within minutes. A farmer of Bhubaneswar tahasil Manoj Kumar Das paid his dues via video conferencing demonstrating the efficacy of the new system. The Chief Minister also interacted with the users of the new system from Sundargarh, Ganjam, Nabarangpur and Puri.

Secretary of 5-T initiative VK Pandian informed that all government services will be available online with the minimum human interface by August, 2020 which is the basic tenet of the initiative.

The Chief Minister dedicated Mahatma Gandhi’s talisman at the Loka Seva Bhavan Palm Court as part of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations. Veteran freedom fighters Bhawani Patnaik and Nilamani Samal, members of the 150th birth anniversary Committee and senior officials were present. Later in the evening, Naveen also inaugurated the ninth storied Karavela Bhavan which will house 11 departments of the State Government.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Naveen Patnaik Mo Sarkar programme
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp