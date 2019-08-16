In a bid to make administration more accountable, Odisha to launch 'Mo Sarkar' from October 2

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch the ‘Mo Sarkar (My Government)’ programme from October 2, 'Gandhi Jayanti’ to make administration more accountable and responsive to the needs of the common people.

After hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, the Chief Minister said under the new programme he will call people and inquire about the quality of services being provided at police stations and hospitals. “I will seek feedback about citizen-centric services given by senior government officers at both district and state level. Also, ministers will also ask people about their experience at government offices,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “If any rural household is deprived of electricity connection, then you can file an application at the local panchayat office and you will get power connection within 48 hours.” He announced that all departments will implement the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme in the second phase by March 5, 2020.

“The Government is functioning due to taxpayers’ money. Thus, we have taken this important decision today,” he said, adding the decision was part of his 5T mantra - Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Transformation and Time in order to bring about a transformation in the way the government functions.

The Chief Minister also launched the online land revenue payment system to ease the process to benefit common people including farmers. He said that the new system will provide great relief to farmers who had to run to government offices and face a cumbersome process to pay land revenue.

Under the system developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Bhubaneswar, anybody can make payment and get a receipt within minutes. A farmer of Bhubaneswar tahasil Manoj Kumar Das paid his dues via video conferencing demonstrating the efficacy of the new system. The Chief Minister also interacted with the users of the new system from Sundargarh, Ganjam, Nabarangpur and Puri.

Secretary of 5-T initiative VK Pandian informed that all government services will be available online with the minimum human interface by August, 2020 which is the basic tenet of the initiative.

The Chief Minister dedicated Mahatma Gandhi’s talisman at the Loka Seva Bhavan Palm Court as part of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations. Veteran freedom fighters Bhawani Patnaik and Nilamani Samal, members of the 150th birth anniversary Committee and senior officials were present. Later in the evening, Naveen also inaugurated the ninth storied Karavela Bhavan which will house 11 departments of the State Government.

