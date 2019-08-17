1 held for cheating

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Jharkhand resident was arrested for cheating a man in the City on the pretext of providing job in the Railways.The accused is Aashish Ranjan Singh (28) of Ranchi district. Singh had taken `5 lakh from Subhendu Kumar Behera (22) of Unit VIII under Nayapalli police limits on the pretext of providing him a job in the railways. The accused impersonated as DGM of ECoR, to cheat people with job promises.“On receiving a complaint, a case was registered and Singh was apprehended. He was produced before a court on Thursday,” Nayapalli IIC Arun Kumar Swain said. Police also recovered several fake railway recruitment letters from Singh’s rented accommodation in Khandagiri Bari area here.