1 held for cheating

BHUBANESWAR: A Jharkhand resident was arrested for cheating a man in the City on the pretext of providing job in the Railways.The accused is Aashish Ranjan Singh (28) of Ranchi district. Singh had taken `5 lakh from Subhendu Kumar Behera (22) of Unit VIII under Nayapalli police limits on the pretext of providing him a job in the railways. The accused impersonated as DGM of ECoR, to cheat people with job promises.“On receiving a complaint, a case was registered and Singh was apprehended. He was produced before a court on Thursday,” Nayapalli IIC Arun Kumar Swain said. Police also recovered several fake railway recruitment letters from Singh’s rented accommodation in Khandagiri Bari area here.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Delhi's air quality improves to 'Good', best in years
French waiter shot dead for being 'too slow with sandwich'
Hiss of death: Odisha faces new disaster
Another tiger cub dies in Madhya Pradesh, fifth death since state regained 'Tiger State' tag last month
Restrictions on movement of people eased, landline services partially restored in Kashmir
Zomato calls for truce with restaurant owners, says willing to rectify mistakes