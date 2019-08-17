Knee surgery in railway hospital

Home States Odisha

G Narasingha Rao (77) was suffering from ‘Osteoarthritis’ in right knee joint for the last three years with severe bending deformity.

BHUBANESWAR: A team of doctors from Divisional Railway Hospital, Khurda Road successfully conducted a total knee replacement surgery on a retired railway employee. This is for the first time in East Coast Railway to conduct such an operation by regular railway doctors of Indian Railway Medical Services.

A team of Railway doctors led by Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Gopal Chandra Das conducted the surgery that lasted for one hour and 45 minutes with minimal blood loss. The surgical team included Divisional Medical Officer (Orthopedic) Dr Bhabani Sankar Behera, Assistant Chief Medical Superintendent (Anaesthesia) Dr KK Senapati and Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Anaesthesia), Waltair Dr M Mahesh Kumar.

