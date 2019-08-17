Man held for embezzling bank deposits of Rs 20 lakh

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Police have arrested one Dasarathi Sunani (30) for allegedly misappropriating at least `20 lakh from accounts of rural bank customers in Nuapada district.He was apprehended from Raipur after a month of evading the police. He had fled the State after a case was registered by police on basis of complaints of villagers of Kasipala under Komana police limits on July 15.

SP Smith P Parmar said the Dasrathi of Lakhna village was running a Customer Service Point (a banking outlet for a limited number of transactions run through outsourcing), authorised by State Bank of India, in Kurumpuri village in the district.

Parmar said he had not been authorised directly by SBI to open the customer service point but a local NGO, SRUSTI nominated him in 2017 to open the facility and SBI gave its approval.

Four months back, he started drawing money from people’s accounts illegally. When customers came to deposit or withdraw money at the customer service point, Dasrathi used to access their accounts using their biometric data and withdrew cash from the accounts. In case of withdrawals, he paid the customers their requested amount but misguided them about the remaining balance. Similarly, he misguided depositors about the total money in their accounts.

Sensing foul, the villagers registered a complaint against him last month. The accused had absconded soon after the case was registered. Following a tip off, police conducted raids at Raipur, Durg and Puri. Five days back, he was detained in Raipur and brought to Nuapada.

Police have recovered `10,04,300 cash from Dasrathi. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to have collected over `20 lakh through fraud. The rest amount is yet to be recovered.