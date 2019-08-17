Home States Odisha

OSPCB notice on immersion of idols

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has asked district collectors to follow guidelines framed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for immersion of idols.

Published: 17th August 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has asked district collectors to follow guidelines framed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for immersion of idols.The board asked the collectors to ensure all measures to prevent surface water pollution caused due to large scale immersion of idols in water bodies. It has asked to create immersion points close to river banks, lakes and sea beaches.

“Issue necessary directions to stakeholders for arranging proper sanitation facility and ensure that the leftover materials at idol immersion points on the banks of rivers, lakes, beaches are collected by the local bodies on time for proper disposal,” said OSPCB member secretary Debidutta Biswal in his letter to the collectors.

A number of Puja festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Biswakarma Puja, Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Laxmi Puja will be celebrated across State between September and November.Keeping this in view, instruction have been issued to collectors to follow the guidelines, the OSPCB officials said. As per the CPCB guidelines, local bodies and district administrations have to  identify adequate number of designated immersion spots to avoid overcrowding and reduce pollution load on water bodies. These spots need to be notified for the knowledge of public and puja committees.

Use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes for painting idols should be strictly prohibited.Worship material, including flowers and decorating material made of paper and plastic, should be  removed before immersion.Bio­degradable materials should be collected separately for recycling or composting, while non-biodegradable materials should be collected separately for disposal in sanitary landfills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp