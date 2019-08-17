OSPCB notice on immersion of idols

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has asked district collectors to follow guidelines framed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for immersion of idols.The board asked the collectors to ensure all measures to prevent surface water pollution caused due to large scale immersion of idols in water bodies. It has asked to create immersion points close to river banks, lakes and sea beaches.

“Issue necessary directions to stakeholders for arranging proper sanitation facility and ensure that the leftover materials at idol immersion points on the banks of rivers, lakes, beaches are collected by the local bodies on time for proper disposal,” said OSPCB member secretary Debidutta Biswal in his letter to the collectors.

A number of Puja festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Biswakarma Puja, Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Laxmi Puja will be celebrated across State between September and November.Keeping this in view, instruction have been issued to collectors to follow the guidelines, the OSPCB officials said. As per the CPCB guidelines, local bodies and district administrations have to identify adequate number of designated immersion spots to avoid overcrowding and reduce pollution load on water bodies. These spots need to be notified for the knowledge of public and puja committees.

Use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes for painting idols should be strictly prohibited.Worship material, including flowers and decorating material made of paper and plastic, should be removed before immersion.Bio­degradable materials should be collected separately for recycling or composting, while non-biodegradable materials should be collected separately for disposal in sanitary landfills.