Rivers in Odisha flowing below red mark, flood threat recedes

With the water level in major rivers receding as on Friday evening, the flood threat to villages in low lying areas too has come down.

Published: 17th August 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicle wading through water logged oat Bomikhal road in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Vehicle wading through water logged oat Bomikhal road in Bhubaneswar on Friday (Express Photo| Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the water level in major rivers receding as on Friday evening, the flood threat to villages in low lying areas too has come down. Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said there is no flood threat in Mahanadi at present as the water-level in the river receded to 24.82 metre against the danger level of the river at Naraj 26.41 metre.

Water level of Devi, Kushabhadra, Ib, Brahmani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Bansadhara and Jalaka also receded further and were flowing below the danger mark.

Though the water level of Subarnarekha and Rushikulya is rising, it is far below the danger mark, the SRC added. Earlier in the day, Brahmani and Jalaka rivers were in spate raising concern for the villages along the river.

Water Resources Department officials said water level of Brahmani at Jenapur has come down to 18.94 metre against the danger level of 23 metre. Besides, water level of Jalaka is also below danger mark, they said.

Water Resources Secretary PK Jena said keeping in mind the increasing level of water in Hirakud reservoir, the dam authorities had opened 10 gates releasing 4.74 lakh cusec water to the downstream of Mahanadi.

The gates, however, closed later to maintain the water level of the reservoir. The present water level at the reservoir has been recorded at 620.39 ft against its storage capacity of 630 ft. On Thursday, the dam authority had opened 20 sluice gates to release excess floodwater.

The release of water, however, will not cause any major flooding in the downstream, Jena said. However, the officials have been asked to remain alert. As the rainfall activities have come down, water level of the reservoir will be maintained only through the 10 sluice gates that were open on Friday.

