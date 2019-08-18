Crackdown on violators of plastic ban in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a renewed effort to ban harmful single-use plastic products, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has launched a crackdown on violators. A joint enforcement squad of RMC led by Deputy Commissioner SS Bhoi on Saturday raided about 100 commercial establishments and shops. As many as 23 persons were found to be violating norms leading to recovery of about 60kg of banned plastic items and fine of `20,800.

The team also comprised officials of Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and police. Bhoi asserted to continue crackdowns against the violators. In October 2018, the civic body had imposed the ban following two months of awareness drive. However, a couple of months later the impact of the ban fizzled out with lax enforcement due to varied reasons including General Elections 2019.

The RMC again on August 8, 2019 issued a fresh notification asserting stricter implementation of the ban. Simultaneously, two motor-chariots were flagged off to spread awareness on plastic ban.