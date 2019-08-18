Home States Odisha

Despite ban, manual scavenging continues in Odisha's Baripada

Around 200 workers have been engaged for cleaning of roads and septic tanks without safety gears.

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Even though manual scavenging is prohibited in the country, the practice is still prevalent in Baripada Municipality and sanitation workers can be found in neck-deep sewage water trying to clean septic tanks. More than 200 sanitation workers have been engaged by the municipality for cleaning of roads and septic tanks without safety gears and measures.

They unclog the stagnate water in drains and clean sewage tanks with their bare hands and legs. While the Prohibition of Employment of Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act came into force in 2013, there was a provision to provide hand gloves, safety gumshoes and soaps to sanitation workers for their jobs. But the municipality has failed to provide these safety gear to the sweepers forcing them to work with their bare hands.

Former chairman of the municipality Dinakrushna Mohanty said during his terms in 1992-1995 and 1997-2002, steps were taken to protect them from health hazards. The civic body was supplying hand gloves, safety gumshoes and soaps to these workers by generating fund from different sources. Now, the municipality is doing nothing for the welfare of these workers, he added.

Kaitun Hansdah of Monda village under Suliapada police limits, who works as a sanitation worker in Baripada, said except monthly salary of Rs 7000, neither the municipality nor the contractor provides any safety gear. Meanwhile, in order to sensitise the residents and officials of the municipality over the issue, members of Sabuja Sundara Baripada Sahara, a social organisation, has been running an awareness campaign on social media where several video clips and photographs of manual scavenging are being posted regularly. 

These videos and photographs have gone viral on social media triggering sharp reactions from different quarters. Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality Saroj Kumar Das said under the new Municipal Solid Waste Management Rule, adequate measures will be taken for welfare of these workers. The new rule will be implemented in next month, he added.

