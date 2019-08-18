Home States Odisha

Dharmendra surveys flood damage, calls for speedy relief work

Union Minister reviews status of ongoing relief and restoration work in Balangir and other flood-hit dists

Published: 18th August 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conducted an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Kalahandi, Boudh, Subarnapur and Balangir districts on Saturday.Accompanied by BJP MPs Basant Panda and Sangeeta Singhdeo, he went round several areas in Balangir town that were submerged following a torrential downpour on Tuesday. 

The district received record 497 mm rainfall rendering almost the entire town water-logged where 15,000 people were marooned. Rivers Khadang, Tel, Suktel and Barabhai Lanth swelled while flood water of Laxmijore nulla entered the town. Pradhan visited Laxmijore dam at Barpalipada and also interacted with the locals.After hearing their grievances, the Union Minister reviewed the status of ongoing relief and restoration work in Balangir district with senior officials of the district administration. He suggested for expedition of relief and restoration works in all other flood-affected areas. 

Apart from district officials, the meeting was attended by the two MPs and Balangir MLA Narasingh Mishra. Pradhan also asked Balangir Collector Arindam Dakua to complete damage analysis at the earliest, prepare a roadmap for restoration works and initiate steps to provide Mudra loans to small businesses and vendors. 

Speaking to mediapersons, the Union Minister said heavy rainfall has caused massive damage to crops, houses and public infrastructure and small and medium businessmen have been the worst hit.On Friday, Revenue Minister Sudam Marandi and Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu had visited Balangir to take stock of the relief and restoration works.

Earlier on August 14, the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced seven days gratuitous relief for the affected people of Kalahandi, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur and Balangir districts. While adults will be provided Rs 60 per day, each child will get Rs 45.

Tussle between supporters of  MP and trade union leader
Balangir: A scuffle ensued between supporters of Balangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo and trade union leader Lalit Nayak during a meeting in the office of Chief District Medical Officer on Saturday. Recently, a team of lawyers and intelligentsia led by BJP leader Gopalji Panigrahi from Balangir had met the Union Law Minister Rabi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi over establishment of Orissa High Court bench in Balangir. The team had submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister.

Although Nayak was a part of the team, he failed to meet the Minister. He alleged that it was due to a conspiracy by Sangeeta that he could not meet the Union Minister. Refuting the allegation, Sangeeta in a statement clarified that Nayak’s name was not in the list of persons supposed to meet the Union Minister. “It is unfortunate that he is raising this issue at a time when Balangir is worst affected by flash floods,” she said.

