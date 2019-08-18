Home States Odisha

Eviction move sparks resentment

The State Cabinet decision to demolish all structures around 75-metre radius of Sri Jagannath temple has sparked resentment among those who are likely to be affected by the move.

Published: 18th August 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:39 AM

By Express News Service

PURI:  The State Cabinet decision to demolish all structures around 75-metre radius of Sri Jagannath temple has sparked resentment among those who are likely to be affected by the move.They urged the Government to reconsider its decision as it would affect their livelihood. As per preliminary survey, 450 commercial establishments, 20 mutts, a few small temples and 150 houses would be demolished if the plan is executed.

City Congress president and senior Daitapati Vinayak Dasmahapatra said in 2015, the district administration had demolished 89 shops, which were situated in close proximity to the boundary wall of the temple (Meghnad Prachir) for security reasons and to ensure smooth movement of devotees. He said a total of `25 crore was paid as compensation to those affected by the move.

Vinayak said if the present decision is carried out, hundreds of people would be rendered homeless. He urged the Government to reconsider the decision. Senior servitors Ramchandra Dasmahapatra and Krushna Chandra Khuntia too echoed Vinayak’s views.

On the other hand, Puri Collector Balwant Singh said the district administration would carry out the decision of the Government. He said work to widen the ‘Parikrama’ around the 12th century shrine would begin from Monday. A detailed survey would be conducted before the drive to demolish the structures. 
Puri SP Umashankar Dash said adequate police personnel would be deployed during the demolition drive.

