Five-day drama festival concludes 

By Express News Service

PURI: Five-day annual drama festival, organised by Rangashalla, concluded here on Friday. Several prolific plays were staged at the festival which began with ‘Jatileswar’, a Bengali play by Kolkata Natya Sabha. It was directed by Kanhu Ranjan De. Another play ‘Natamandap’ by Manan Natya Sanstha of Bhubaneswar, depicting the plight of stone sculptors and directed by Manoj Pattnaik, was staged on Day Two.

‘Chup! Court Chaluchhi’, based on a book by Vijay Tendulkar, was staged by Jivan Rekha, an institution from Bhubaneswar.Similarly, ‘Botol Bhoota’, directed by Devanand Nayak, was staged on Wednesday. ‘Banchhara Bagicha’ staged by artistes of Satabdira Kalakar and directed by Darpnarayan Sethy, was staged on the concluding day.

Rangashalla president Bikram Sahoo, famous as Vicky on the stage, said that in the last 12 years, several young artistes were groomed and they have now established themselves on stage and cinema.

Noted stage and cine actors such as Ajit Das, Maya Das, Shankar Tripathy, Prasanna Mishra, Biren Roy, Prasant Tripathy, Harihar Mishra, Natraj Goswami and Bijay Mohanty were present on different days of the festival.