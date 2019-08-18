Heavy rains damage 50 roads in Odisha's Jeypore  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As many as 50 roads have been damaged due to continuous rains and overflowing of drain water in Jeypore town.At a meeting here on Saturday, residents demanded immediate repair of these roads. They said incessant rains lashing the town over the last few days have exposed its crumbling roads. Large potholes and asphalt got washed away on many arterial stretches.

Taking stock of the situation, Koraput district officials held a meeting and identified around 50 patches of road that were damaged in Power House, Lingaraj Nagar, MG Road, K BSD Road, Sombar Tota, Kumbar Street, Aurobindo Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Block Colony and Irrigation Colony areas.

They alleged that these roads were not repaired earlier by Jeypore Municipality and were lying in a bad shape. The recent heavy rains have further worsened the condition of these roads.Residents, particularly schoolchildren, are facing a tough time to pass through the damaged roads. Neither the municipal authorities nor the Public Works Department (PWD) officials have started repair of these roads.