Khurda Tehsildar, Sadar IIC appear before STF

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda Tehsildar Suvendra Kumar Samal and Sadar police station IIC Bikram Keshari Jena appeared before Special Task Force (STF) here on Saturday for questioning in connection with illegal stone mining activities in the district.STF officers said the two officials were questioned from 10 am to 5.30 pm regarding the illegal stone mining activities in Khurda district.

Samal and Jena reportedly apprised the agency about the number of cases registered against illegal stone mining activities under their jurisdiction. “We verified with them about the illegal stone mining activities. The officials apprised us about the action they have taken so far,” a STF officer said.

Jena said Jagannath Temple administration gives mining lease and whenever authorities seek police assistance for conducting raids at illegal stone quarries they fully cooperate with them.Similarly, Samal asserted that they are taking adequate steps to check illegal stone mining activities in Khurda district. A notice was also served by us to Subhranshu Parida alias Chhota for constructing a house illegally on Government land, he added. Chhota was one of the main operators involved in illegal mining activities in the district.

The Tehsildar further said about 200 vehicles were seized which were being used in illegal stone mining activities. “Our next course of action will be to question the officials of Jagannath Temple administration and collect information about the action they have taken against the miscreants operating stone quarries illegally on temple land in Khurda district,” a STF officer said.

Kingpin arrested

Bhubaneswar: Special Task Force of Crime Branch apprehended one of the kingpins of illegal stone mining activities run in Khurda district. The accused, Kailash Chandra Parija (71) was nabbed from Kolkata on Friday by a team of STF officers. He was then produced before Alipore court, Kolkata. Parija cited health grounds and age-related complications before the court and requested to allow him to appear before a court in Khurda on August 22. However, as Parija was not able to produce a bailor, he was sent to Alipore Central Jail. “In case, he does not appear before Khurda court, we will go to Kolkata again with an arrest warrant against him,” a STF officer said. Parija is involved in illegal stone mining activities.