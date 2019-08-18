Man flashes gun on busy road

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Rasulgarh resident had a narrow escape on Saturday when a City-based businessman threatened him with a gun over a petty issue.The businessman, Arabinda Mishra of Jagannath Nagar, was going in his car when he found a four-wheeler parked on the road near a temple in Rasulgarh. Mishra, who was under the influence of alcohol, disembarked from the vehicle and called out loudly for the owner of the four-wheeler parked near the temple.

The car owner, Prafulla Chandan Rai, rushed to the spot following which there was an heated exchange of words between him and Mishra. Mishra brought out a loaded gun from his car and threatened Rai on the spot.Some locals, who were witnessing the argument, immediately rushed to Rai’s rescue and overpowered Mishra.

They snatched the gun from Mishra and thrashed him before handing him over to Mancheswar police. On receiving a complaint, police launched a probe and found out that Mishra had licence for the gun.“The weapon has been seized and a case registered against Mishra. He was also served notice under Section 41 of CrPC,” Mancheswar IIC Jatindranath Sethy said.