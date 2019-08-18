Naveen Patnaik’s ABADHA scheme for Puri heritage makeover

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government’s quest to make Puri a World-Class Heritage City has taken flight with a slew of redevelopment projects that seek to give the Pilgrim Town a whole new face. Five projects worth Rs 265.5 crore under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) would not only create huge infrastructure in the town but also decide how tourism will take shape in future.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already given green signal to the scheme. During his visit to Puri after Cyclone Fani devastated the town in May, he had proposed the heritage city plan. The ABADHA projects include the construction of Lok Seva Bhavan with an aim to locate all Government offices at Puri under one roof and two multi-level car parkings at Jail Road and Jatrika, redevelopment of the municipal market and Acharya Harihar Square.

The Lok Seva Bhavan will be constructed over 10 acres of land at a cost of Rs 64.5 crore. Official sources said the district collector has been asked to provide the plot details including the land schedule for the project. The Bhavan will be built over 1,60,000 square feet area to house Government offices including the collectorate and office of the Superintendent of Police. Land vacated by other offices to be accommodated in the Lok Seva Bhavan will be developed as public spaces, to be used for rehabilitation and left as open space.



The Bhavan will also have a parking space to be constructed on 55,000 square feet area. The multi-level car parking at Jail Road has been estimated to cost Rs 68 crore. Official sources said seven acres of land have been vacated at the Old Jail Road area out of which three-acre will be used for the parking to accommodate at least 400 cars. Four acres will be reserved for future development.

The car parking at Jail Road will have 350 vending spaces. The vending space will be constructed on 87,500 square feet with each shop having 250 square feet area.

Similarly, the car parking at Jatrika, which will include 400 vending spaces, has been estimated at Rs 92 crore. Vacant land of 3.6 acres is available for the project. The car parking, to be built on 1,38,000 square feet, will accommodate 400 cars. The vending space will be built on 1,00,00 square feet. Each vending space will have 250 square feet. The car parking will also have 70,000 square feet of commercial land.

The redevelopment of the municipal market, to be built on 1.2 acres, has been estimated at Rs 37.5 crore. The existing market building will be redeveloped for 500 vendors under the project. The market complex including parking will be constructed on 1,25,000 square feet.

The redevelopment of the Acharya Harihar Square involves the relocation of DRDA market building, Sadbhavana Griha and DSWO office. The primary aim of the project is to widen the road and construct public plaza for which 0.8 acre is available. The project estimated at Rs 3.5 crore aims at creating an active space with a landmark sculpture to have an image and identity for the place.

Besides, the redevelopment of the square will improve access, create a seating area and give an opportunity for landscaping of the place. It will also improve traffic junction by refining the geometry, adding traffic calming measures. The project will be executed by Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC). Besides, other developments being planned by various departments and agencies will be converged into an overall plan under the scheme.

The Government had provided Rs 100 crore in 2017-18 to improve basic infrastructure at Puri. This included land acquisition charges/rehabilitation and resettlement/road improvement for providing better facilities in and around Jagannath Temple.

This included the construction of a seven-floor restroom for Habishali estimated at Rs 38.56 crore and improvement of the road at six locations in Puri town at a cost of Rs 44 crore. Three floors of Habishali restroom have been completed. Similarly, four stretches of road improvement are completed. Remaining two are under proposal stage.