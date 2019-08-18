Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dismisses 15 officials

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked all department to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Published: 18th August 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Government dismissed at least 15 officials from service and stopped pensions of two others, an official release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said on Saturday. Stating that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked all department to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, it said the Government dismissed the 15 officials after they were convicted by the Vigilance court.

The dismissed officials are, former Boudh MVI Debi Prasad Padhi; former secretary of Dunguripali cooperative society in Subarnapur, Debadutta Dash; Octroi Tax Sarkar of Umerkote Municipality, Kaliprasad Singh; former junior clerk of Dhamnagar tehsil in Bhadrak district, Batakrushna Barik; former VLW of M Rampur in Kalahandi, Krushna Mohan Das; former secretary-cum-panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Kesinga block, Ashok Kumar Saha; former Panchayat Extension Officer of Junagarh block, Padmamukh Sabar; former secretary of Mursundi panchayat Kishore Chandra Pradhan; former assistant engineer of Banapur Salia irrigation project, Bijay Kumar Sahu; former JE of Bhawanipatna Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Karunakar Panda; former JE of Water Resources Department, Kuliana block, Mangal Singh Munda; former assistant engineer of Kuliana block Baidyanath Majhi; former JE of Sarakana block, Pratap Chandra Rout; former JE of Thuamul-Rampur ITDA, Nigamananda Panda and senior clerk of BMC health officer’s office, Chittaranjan Lal.

Similarly, the pension facilities of retired assistant engineer of Kalahandi ITDA, Aswini Kumar Sharma and retired APD of Kalahandi DRDA, Shasank Sekhar Patnaik have been stopped for corruption, it added.

