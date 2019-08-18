Odisha Lokayukta has received 216 complaints

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokayukta in Odisha has received 216 complaints against public servants since it started functioning around five months ago.

The state Lokayukta started functioning from March 20, 2019, after Ajit Singh joined as its chairperson.

"At present, a total of 108 complaints are pending before the Board of Lokayukta for disposal," Singh told reporters here during a visit on Saturday.

Most of the complaints pending before the Lokayukta are petty.

"We hope complaints of corruption against high- profile people will be received in future," Singh said.

Since no special format has been prepared for lodging complaints, people can file complaints with the Lokayukta in plain paper, he said.

Singh asked people to come out against corruption by anyone, including high profile officers, ministers or lawmakers and lodge complaint before the Lokayukta.

"Lokayukta has been formed to eliminate corruption and make Odisha corruption-free," he added.

Other members of the Lokayukta including B K Nayak, member (judicial) and R P Sharma were also present.

On receipt of the complaint, the Lokayukta may order preliminary inquiry by its inquiry wing or any agency to ascertain whether there exists a prima facie case for further proceeding in the matter, said Nayak.

The inquiry wing will have to submit its report to Lokayukta within 60 days.

Since the Lokayukta is yet to have its full-fledged investigation wing at present, they entrust the investigation to other agencies, he said.

Sharma said the Lokayukta was going to develop its own portal soon and people can lodge their complaint online after it becomes operational.