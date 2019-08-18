Home States Odisha

Odisha Lokayukta has received 216 complaints

The state Lokayukta started functioning from March 20, 2019, after Ajit Singh joined as its chairperson.

Published: 18th August 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Justice Ajit Singh

Justice Ajit Singh ( Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokayukta in Odisha has received 216 complaints against public servants since it started functioning around five months ago.

The state Lokayukta started functioning from March 20, 2019, after Ajit Singh joined as its chairperson.

"At present, a total of 108 complaints are pending before the Board of Lokayukta for disposal," Singh told reporters here during a visit on Saturday.

Most of the complaints pending before the Lokayukta are petty.

"We hope complaints of corruption against high- profile people will be received in future," Singh said.

Since no special format has been prepared for lodging complaints, people can file complaints with the Lokayukta in plain paper, he said.

Singh asked people to come out against corruption by anyone, including high profile officers, ministers or lawmakers and lodge complaint before the Lokayukta.

"Lokayukta has been formed to eliminate corruption and make Odisha corruption-free," he added.

Other members of the Lokayukta including B K Nayak, member (judicial) and R P Sharma were also present.

On receipt of the complaint, the Lokayukta may order preliminary inquiry by its inquiry wing or any agency to ascertain whether there exists a prima facie case for further proceeding in the matter, said Nayak.

The inquiry wing will have to submit its report to Lokayukta within 60 days.

Since the Lokayukta is yet to have its full-fledged investigation wing at present, they entrust the investigation to other agencies, he said.

Sharma said the Lokayukta was going to develop its own portal soon and people can lodge their complaint online after it becomes operational.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lokayukta Lokayukta complaints
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp