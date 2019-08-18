Home States Odisha

Sundargarh SP accused of atrocity

Priya said her four-year-old daughter, who was sleeping, was thrown off the bed by the SP. 

Published: 18th August 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH : More trouble is in store for Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra after another case was registered against her at Hemgir police station following a recent  order of the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM). The complainant, Priya Dey of Kanika village had alleged that the SP accompanied by a posse of police personnel on July 4, had assaulted her at her residence while searching for her husband Uttam. She alleged that the SP had hit her in the abdomen as a result of which she suffered a miscarriage. 

Priya said her four-year-old daughter, who was sleeping, was thrown off the bed by the SP. 
The complainant stated that Mishra abused her and threatened to kill her husband. She said the SP also threatened to disfigure her. Priya said Mishra later arrested her husband from his workplace and tortured 
him. Earlier, the woman had filed a complaint with the court alleging police atrocity. Acting on the directions of the court, Hemgir police had registered a case against the SP under 12 sections of the IPC on August 14. 

A senior citizen of Kanika village had registered a similar case against Mishra through the SDJM court. 
These two cases are linked to an incident of July 3 in which a mob of villagers from Kanika, protesting the accidental death of a youth, had resorted to stone pelting at Hemgir police station. 

In subsequent action, police had arrested at least 15 persons while several others are still at large.  
Incidentally, two of the arrested persons had alleged excesses by the SP during their appearance before the court of SDJM. Taking note of it, the court had asked the DIG of Police (Western Range) to inquire into the allegations against the SP and file a report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp