Sundargarh SP accused of atrocity

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH : More trouble is in store for Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra after another case was registered against her at Hemgir police station following a recent order of the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM). The complainant, Priya Dey of Kanika village had alleged that the SP accompanied by a posse of police personnel on July 4, had assaulted her at her residence while searching for her husband Uttam. She alleged that the SP had hit her in the abdomen as a result of which she suffered a miscarriage.

Priya said her four-year-old daughter, who was sleeping, was thrown off the bed by the SP.

The complainant stated that Mishra abused her and threatened to kill her husband. She said the SP also threatened to disfigure her. Priya said Mishra later arrested her husband from his workplace and tortured

him. Earlier, the woman had filed a complaint with the court alleging police atrocity. Acting on the directions of the court, Hemgir police had registered a case against the SP under 12 sections of the IPC on August 14.

A senior citizen of Kanika village had registered a similar case against Mishra through the SDJM court.

These two cases are linked to an incident of July 3 in which a mob of villagers from Kanika, protesting the accidental death of a youth, had resorted to stone pelting at Hemgir police station.

In subsequent action, police had arrested at least 15 persons while several others are still at large.

Incidentally, two of the arrested persons had alleged excesses by the SP during their appearance before the court of SDJM. Taking note of it, the court had asked the DIG of Police (Western Range) to inquire into the allegations against the SP and file a report.