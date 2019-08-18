Tourism spot tag eludes Khinda and Bhima Mandali in Odisha

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

SAMBALPUR: Even as it was proposed to include Khinda and Bhima Mandali of Sambalpur district in the list of tourist destinations of the State more than a year ago, no significant progress has been made in this regard.

The Tourism department, in January 2017, had sent a proposal to the State Government to declare the two sites as tourist destinations after conducting a survey. However, the Government had sought some details which required the Tourism department to conduct another survey and send a fresh proposal in this regard.

Located around 41 km from Sambalpur and near Hirakud Dam reservoir, Khinda is the birthplace of legendary freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai. Bhima Mandali is situated inside Landimal reserve forest in Rairakhol forest division, around 100 km from here.

Champali river, that flows near the site, is a major tourist attraction. The other attraction for tourists is a cave called Bhima Dali or Bhima Mandali, named after Bhima, the mythological character from the epic Mahabharata.

At present, there are seven identified tourist destinations in the district and these attract thousands of visitors from across Odisha and its neighbouring States. Addition of Khinda and Bhima Mandali to the list will provide a major boost to tourism in the district due to their historical significance, sources said.

District Tourist Officer Hemanta Kumar Pradhan said the proposal to include Bhima Mandali in the list of State’s tourist attractions was approved at a meeting of the District Committee for Tourism in October last year following which it was sent to the State committee.

He said no response has yet been received from the State panel so far. Pradhan said Sambalpur Collector had sought details on the status of Bhima Mandali during a review meeting on August 8. He said a follow-up meeting on the matter will be held soon. However, there are no details on the present status of Khinda.

