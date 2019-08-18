Home States Odisha

Tourist boat gathers dust  

Considering the demand for boating in the reservoir, Tourism department procured a luxurious motor boat at a cost of `10 lakh three years back.

Published: 18th August 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A Boat, procured by the Tourism department, has been gathering dust for the last one year with the State Government denying permission to boating in the Upper Kolab reservoir on safety grounds. 
Boating was popular among tourists visiting the scenic Upper Kolab reservoir and locals offered the service to them at a price. Tourists used to enter the reservoir through different ghats where 10 to 15 boats and ferries were anchored.

Considering the demand for boating in the reservoir, Tourism department procured a luxurious motor boat at a cost of `10 lakh three years back. Locals also used the motor boat at times to reach neighbouring villages.However, for over a year, the boat has been lying unused at Paraja Pandi ghat under Lanakaput panchayat. 

The State Government decided not to give licence to anyone to operate boats in the reservoir following a boat mishap last year. At least six persons had drowned when a country boat, carrying 18 tourists from Kalijai temple, capsized in Chilika lake near Balugan in Khurda district on June 16 last year.

To cash in on the situation, villagers have started providing boating service to tourists by illegally plying country boats. District tourism officials said that the boat stopped operating in the reservoir after the Chilika boat tragedy last year as the Government did not renew its licence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp