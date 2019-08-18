Home States Odisha

Villagers vow to protect girl from ‘alcoholic’ father  

An entire village in Rayagada district has come forward to protect a newborn girl child from being sold by her father.

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA:  An entire village in Rayagada district has come forward to protect a newborn girl child from being sold by her father. The incident took place on August 11 in the remote Kodihunda village under Rashikhala gram panchayat of Bissamcuttack block.Narangi Pidika, wife of Sira Pidikaka of the village delivered a girl child in Sahada primary health center. As the couple already has three sons and four daughters, Sira did not want a fifth daughter and decided to sell off the baby. 

Hours after her birth, he tried to sell the newborn which was noticed by an ANM in the health centre who informed the doctor on duty. The doctor informed the local police and Childline officials who rushed to the health centre and stopped the child sale. Sira was also forced to give a written assurance that he will not harm the baby girl in any manner. 

However, locals informed the officials that Sira being a drunkard can harm the baby in the absence of police.District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Ramesh Chandra Naik said Childline officials held a meeting with the village  elders in presence of all villagers on Friday. The villagers came forward to ensure safety of the girl child. 

It was decided in the meeting that while the baby will be raised in her house, villagers would look after her safety and keep the DCPO updated on her status on a weekly basis till she attains 18 years of age. Child Welfare Committee members were present in the meeting.  

