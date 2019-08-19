Angul minor rape case: Chargesheet filed in one month

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In order to ensure speedy trial, Angul police on Saturday filed chargesheet against a 59-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl in the town last month in less than one month.

The chargesheet was presented in the special court under POCSO within 27 days from the date the crime was committed. The rape of an eight-year-old minor had evoked outrage with protests by BJP and SUCI workers.

On July 21, the girl was taken away forcibly by accused Sibu Pattnaik from the verandah of a shop where she was sleeping along with her uncle, aunt and sisters.



ALSO READ: Protest over rape of 8-year-old in Odisha's Angul



Later, the accused raped her and tried to kill her at an isolated place, 500 metre away from the shop. She was found dumped near an Aahaar centre near the town bus stand the next day.

As per report, the girl along with her relatives, had came from Maharashtra. They were living a nomadic life. The girl’s parents are staying in Maharashtra.

Police had arrested Pattnaik on July 23 and conducted investigation. “We collected all evidences and filed the 195-page chargesheet in the court on Saturday,” said IIC of Angul police station Ramesh Chandra Bisoi.

In Kangula minor rape and murder case, the district police had also filed chargesheet within a month. The judgment came within four months of the chargesheet.



The special court had awarded death sentence to accused Anam Dehuri for rape and murder of the minor girl at Kangula village in January this year.