Home States Odisha

Dalit family ostracised over land dispute in Odisha's Umerkote

A kangaroo court in Nabarangpur district has ordered social boycott of a Dalit family over a land dispute with some villagers.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Ostracised

Representational image.

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A kangaroo court in Nabarangpur district has ordered social boycott of a Dalit family over a land dispute with some villagers. The incident took place at Birsadi village under Umerkote police limits in May this year.

The family of Ganesh Ganda has been ostracised and living a life of confinement for the last four months.

The village committee’s dictum followed after Ganda’s refusal to leave his house allotted under Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) on a plot under his possession since long.

Subsequently, another family claimed the ownership of the plot and the adjacent land over which the house of Ganda was constructed. He forced Ganda to vacate the land.

ALSO READ: Former Odisha MLA Ramesh Rout's family ostracised over land dispute

On Ganda’s refusal to leave the house, his family members were subjected to social boycott with local shops being asked not to sell anything to them.

The family was also barred from fetching water from the local water body, said a villager. Further, the villagers made a fence around Ganda’s house compelling his family to live a life in confinement.

While the victim has two daughters and a son, their studies have been hampered due to the decision. Now, they are depending on a water body situated 3 km away from the village to attend nature’s call and take bath.

Though police and the district administration are aware of the incident, no action has been taken.

Nagesh Patnaik, a human rights activist who visited the family recently, condemned the village committee’s act and said it should be treated as violation of one’s fundamental rights. “We all have certain fundamental rights under our Constitution.

If the rights are violated, then it is the responsibility of everyone to protest against it. It is the duty of the administration to ensure that the rights are not violated,” he said.Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Police Odisha Dalits
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp