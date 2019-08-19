Dumped construction materials choke traffic in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With a number of buildings coming up here, heaps of debris and construction materials dumped along the roads have posed a serious threat to commuters.



The indiscriminate dumping of sands, stones and bricks on the roads is obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and leading to several two-wheeler accidents.

On several occasions, the main roads witness traffic congestion due to dumping of construction materials.

Besides, residents constructing their houses and contractors, who carry out the repair work of the roads and drains, are seen dumping the debris along the road.

Earlier, an awareness vehicle of SMC was moving around the city and making announcement asking people not to dump construction materials along the road. But the vehicle is nowhere to be seen for over a year now.



“The civic body should think of penalising the people, who are dumping construction materials along the roads. Only penalty could resolve the problem,” said Sourav Dash, a resident of Fatak area, who had faced a minor accident a few days ago near Modipara.

SMC Deputy Commissioner Subhankar Mohanty said complaints are being attended on priority. While the construction materials are being seized by the SMC, the debris is being lifted during nights and dumped near Ring Road.



“We are also imposing fine on people who are caught while dumping construction materials or waste on roads,” he said.