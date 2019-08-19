Home States Odisha

Dumped construction materials choke traffic in Odisha's Sambalpur

Earlier, an awareness vehicle of SMC was moving around the city and making announcement asking people not to dump construction materials along the road.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

A heap of sands and stone dumped along the main road in Sambalpur

A heap of sands and stone dumped along the main road in Sambalpur | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With a number of buildings coming up here, heaps of debris and construction materials dumped along the roads have posed a serious threat to commuters.

The indiscriminate dumping of sands, stones and bricks on the roads is obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and leading to several two-wheeler accidents.

On several occasions, the main roads witness traffic congestion due to dumping of construction materials.
Besides, residents constructing their houses and contractors, who carry out the repair work of the roads and drains, are seen dumping the debris along the road.

Earlier, an awareness vehicle of SMC was moving around the city and making announcement asking people not to dump construction materials along the road. But the vehicle is nowhere to be seen for over a year now.

ALSO READ: Steel City traffic gets chaotic

“The civic body should think of penalising the people, who are dumping construction materials along the roads. Only penalty could resolve the problem,” said Sourav Dash, a resident of Fatak area, who had faced a minor accident a few days ago near Modipara.

SMC Deputy Commissioner Subhankar Mohanty said complaints are being attended on priority. While the construction materials are being seized by the SMC, the debris is being lifted during nights and dumped near Ring Road.

“We are also imposing fine on people who are caught while dumping construction materials or waste on roads,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Sambalpur Odisha Traffic
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp