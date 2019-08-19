More rains in store for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said more rains are in store for Odisha as a low-pressure area has formed over central parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal.

The Met office predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, Balangir and Nuapada districts on Monday.



Similarly, thunderstorm and lightning activity will occur at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore and Bhadrak districts on the day.

Officials predicted light to moderate rainfall as well as thundershower activity at many places in the State till Thursday since southwest monsoon is active over Odisha.



With monsoon activity gaining pace, the rainfall deficit between June 1 and August 18 stood at 2.5 per cent.

On the day, light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in Odisha with Jharsuguda recording the maximum rainfall of 104 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the office of Special Relief Commissioner said there was no flood threat in Mahanadi as the water level in the river was below the danger level. Devi, Kushabhadra, Ib, Brahmani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga and Bansadhara rivers were also flowing below the danger mark on Sunday.