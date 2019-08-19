Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews plans for development of Patkura

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly a month after the ruling BJD won the Patkura Assembly election, Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday reviewed development works to be undertaken in the segment as per his assurances to voters during campaign.

Several senior leaders of the party who actively campaigned in the constituency for BJD candidate Sabitri Agarwala were present at the meeting. Former minister and BJD MLA from Aul Pratap Keshari Deb told media persons after the meeting that the CM discussed projects to be undertaken in the constituency.



“Development works in Patkura will be implemented on a war-footing as per the Chief Minister’s pre-poll promises,” Deb said. He refuted the allegations of Patkura MLA being opposed by party workers as baseless.

Besides Deb, those present at the meeting included Minister for Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick, former minister Sanjay Dasburma and Patkura MLA Sabitri.



Election to Patkura had gained importance because of BJP veteran Bijay Mohapatra’s attempt to enter Assembly after 19 years.



Though the BJD candidate defeated Mohapatra, the CM was not happy with the victory margin of 17,920 votes.While campaigning in the constituency, the CM had assured people that he will personally take care of Patkura.

Naveen had also visited the famous Baladevjew temple at Ichhapur in Kendrapara town ahead of the election on Snana Purnima day and announced projects worth `two crore for the temple.



Election to Patkura, which was initially scheduled for April 29 as part of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, was first adjourned due to the death of BJD nominee Bed Prakash Agarwalla.

The Election Commission then fixed May 19 as the next date of polling, but it was postponed again due to Cyclone Fani that hit the State on May 3.The election was finally held on July 20.