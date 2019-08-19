Home States Odisha

Sea calm at erosion-hit Ramayapatna village in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After playing havoc for more than a week, the sea at  Ramayapatana village was a bit calm on Sunday.Sea water has also started drawing back from the village. However, the villagers are still in panic.

L Bhograju of the village said high tide is imminent during the ensuing no moon day and it may damage more houses in the village. He said around 20 houses in the south of the village are likely to face the fury of the sea in the coming days.

On Sunday, additional tehsildar Shakti Prasad Srichandan, along with other officials, visited Ramayapatna to assess the situation.  Shakti said sea water has retreated by a few metres and the officials are keeping a close watch on the village.

He said polythene sheets have been distributed among the villagers. As per reports prepared by the tehsil office, the villagers, who allege that they were not allotted houses in the ODRP colony, are extended families of those who have been given the dwellings.

However, considering the gravity of the situation, the matter has been placed before higher authorities, said sources in the Collectorate.

Berhampur Sub Collector S D Bhausaheb also visited the village. Meanwhile,  a few owners of 27 houses, which were damaged due to high tide, have left for their relatives’ places and some have taken shelter at ODRP colony.

