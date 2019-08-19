'So Am I' foundation's first food bank opens in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: So Am I (SAI) Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has opened the state’s first food bank at Acharya Vihar here.



The food bank was opened as part of SAI’s Hunger free Odisha initiative. the foundation also launched a mobile application and a web portal through which one can donate and avail food from the bank.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi appreciated the initiative and said, “There are millions of people who sleep hungry every night. And at the same time, lots of food is being wasted.



It is our duty to stop wasting food and serve it to those in need,” he said. The main objective of SAI Foundation is to fight against hunger and malnutrition through a network of food banks in every district by 2025, said SAI founder Pinaki Mohanty.

People can donate excess food from marriage, anniversary or birthday parties by giving a call to SAI volunteers through the app or portal.



The volunteers will collect the food which will be preserved in the bank freezer in hygienic condition and distributed to those who are in need.



The foundation has planned to open food banks at Rasulgharh and Forest Park in the City.