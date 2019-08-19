Two girls drown in Odisha's Sukupaika river

Home States Odisha

The deceased are 17-year-old Sujata Das and her cousin Suman Das of the dame age.

Published: 19th August 2019

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, two girls drowned in Sukupaika river while plucking flower for ‘Khudurukuni Osha’ at Safipur village in Babujang panchayat within Kishannagar police limits here on Sunday.

The deceased are 17-year-old Sujata Das and her cousin Suman Das of the dame age. The girls along with another cousin Sunita Das had gone to pluck flowers to be used in the festival on the banks of Sukupaika river early in the morning.

While plucking flowers, the trio slipped and fell into the river. While Sujata and Suman drowned, Sunita somehow managed to save herself by holding a branch of tree.

After coming out of the river, she raised an alarm following which locals rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

Later, Sujata and Suman were rescued and rushed to nearby Raghunathpur CHC where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Following the incident, a pal of gloom has descended on Safipur village.

