Balimela dam water released for Andhra Pradesh

MALKANGIRI: Two sluice gates of Chitrakonda dam were opened on Monday to release water to Andhra Pradesh for meeting its power generation needs. The gates were opened by Potteru Irrigation Project officials as per the agreement between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over 50:50 sharing of available dam water.

We are releasing 6,000 cusec water per second to supply the neighbouring state its quota of water under the agreement, said Potteru Irrigation Project Chief Construction Engineer, Krushna Chandra Rout.

The water level of the Balimela reservoir stood at 1,492 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,516 feet today. The inflow of water into the reservoir was 836.1 mcft (million cubic feet) against the out flow of 836.1 mcft today.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh had entered into an agreement to construct the Balimela dam as a joint project and share the water of Sileru river. Water from the dam is used for generation of power through Upper Sileru, Donkarai and lower Sileru hydropower stations in Godavari delta.