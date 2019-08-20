Home States Odisha

Brahmani river floods low lying areas

Rourkela ADM and Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Yeddula Vijay visited the affected Balughat area.

Published: 20th August 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A man uses a boat to get out of his house in Rourkela on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Heavy rains over the last 24 hours in the catchment areas of Brahmani river and release of flood water from Mandira dam of Rourkela Steel Plant flooded low lying areas on Monday morning.

Flood water entered Balughat submerging 11 houses located along the riverside while parts of low-lying Dandiapali, Biswakarma Bihar and some pockets near the Vedvyas temple complex were severely waterlogged. In the morning, Brahmani was swelling menacingly and the Saraswati Kund of Vedvyas temple was submerged.

Tributaries Sankh and Koel merge at Vedvyas in Rourkela to form Brahmani river. Due to heavy rains throughout Sunday, both Sankh and Koel were in spate and the floodwater flowed into Brahmani. Situation further aggravated with rise in water level of Mandira dam on river Sankh, 25 km away from Rourkela.

Authorities informed that as water level was rising, five of the 11 sluice gates had to be opened by Sunday evening and from Monday morning, all 11 gates were opened. They informed that against the maximum storage level of 690 feet, water level on Monday morning crossed 683 feet. But, by Monday evening the situation improved as water level came down to 682 feet. Water release was controlled with two gates opened to four feet height and rest nine gates opened to 12 feet.  

Rourkela ADM and Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Yeddula Vijay visited the affected Balughat area. He said 11 houses were submerged at Balughat and the affected families were shifted to a temporary relief camp set up at a school. The affected families were provided relief materials, dry ration and cooked food. The ADM said the administration is maintaining a vigil on the situation and as a precautionary measure those residing in low-lying areas along Brahmani have been advised to shift to the temporary shelter home.   

WATER WORRY
11 houses located along the bank of Brahmani submerged
Low-lying Dandiapali, Biswakarma Bihar and some pockets near the Vedvyas temple complex waterlogged. Saraswati Kund of Vedvyas temple submerged

