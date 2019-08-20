Home States Odisha

Hanspal flyover to be reality soon, thanks to MP Aparajita Sarangi

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will construct a flyover on NH-16 at Hanspal here, at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi interacting with Hansapal residents on Monday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will construct a flyover on NH-16 at Hanspal here. The NHAI move came after Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi met Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India and Shipping Nitin Gadkari in this regard on July 26.

NHAI will construct the flyover in the accident prone zone at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Sources said the tender for the project will be finalised in 120 days from now and work will be completed in 18 months from the date of finalisation of tender and award of the construction work. Sarangi, who appreciated the efforts of Gadkari, visited the spot on Monday with NHAI officials and interacted with a large number of people.

A committee comprising NHAI Project Director and local residents has been formed for timely completion of the project, she said. Local residents of Hanspal expressed their gratitude to Sarangi for fulfilling their long-pending demand and felicitated her for being instrumental in getting the project sanctioned by the Ministry. Construction of the flyover will be of immense help in preventing road mishaps, locals said.

Local residents have to cross the road several times a day to avail things and services. However, movement of heavy vehicles makes crossing over to the other side risky and at times, fatal. This issue will be addressed once construction of the flyover is completed, said a resident of Hanspal. 

