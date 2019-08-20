Hostel warden thrashes students in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Monday registered a case against hostel warden of a private college for thrashing three students over their poor academic performance. The warden is Biswa Ranjan Rana.

College Principal Sudhanshu Sekhar Moharana lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police after the shocking video of the incident went viral on social media recently. Police said the three students are natives of Keonjhar and Jajpur districts.

“After seeing the video and verifying it, we terminated the services of the warden. We have never encouraged physical punishment in our institution and have always followed the law,” Moharana said.

College authorities said the students were not performing well from last one year and their parents were concerned about their current academic records.

Police said initial investigation suggests that the incident occurred on July 12 and was recorded on the mobile phone by one of Rana’s colleagues. “On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered,” Khandagiri IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said. Police are yet to arrest the hostel warden.