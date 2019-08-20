Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly sub-panel to study discoms’ performance

Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma briefed the members about steps taken by the State Government and the discoms to improve the power sector.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As unscheduled power cuts and low voltage are being experienced in many parts of the State,  the Assembly Committee on Electricity on Monday directed the Energy department to take care of the problems by improving the system.

The House Committee meeting chaired by Speaker SN Patro asked the Department to replace defunct transformers in urban areas within 48 hours and in rural areas within 72 hours. There should not be any precondition like payment of outstanding dues for replacing the defunct transformers as consumers, who have been paying electricity bills regularly, are also affected.

With members of the committee complaining that there is a lot to be desired from the power distribution companies so far as service delivery by their field staff is concerned, the meeting decided to set up four sub-committees to review the performance of the four discoms - Cesu, Nesco, Wesco and Southco.

The sub-committees will look into different aspects starting from power generation to distribution and submit reports to the chairman of the committee recommending measures to be taken for resolving problems faced by consumers.

Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma briefed the members about steps taken by the State Government and the discoms to improve the power sector.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Nayak, Food Supplies Minister RP Swain, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick, Energy Minister DS Mishra, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi, senior Congress leader Narasingh Mishra, Santosh Singh Saluja, Amar Sathpathy, Kishore Mohanty and other members of the committee participated in the deliberation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha assembly Odisha electricity Odisha electric company Odisha speaker SN Patro Cesu Nesco Leader of Opposition Pradipta Nayak
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp