Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy harps on fast track for file movement

Senior IAS officer Asit Kumar Tripathy on Monday took charge of Chief Secretary from outgoing Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

New Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy being greeted by Aditya Prasad Padhi, who has taken over as State Election Commissioner, at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

New Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy being greeted by Aditya Prasad Padhi, who has taken over as State Election Commissioner, at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The 1986-batch IAS officer said he will focus on implementation of State Government’s 5Ts formula - Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time and Transformation. “Governance practices of State are really good. Many of the practices of Odisha are considered to be best at national level. Like many things in life, there could be further improvement in governance,” Tripathy told reporters after assuming charge of the top post.

He said the 5Ts charter prepared by many departments are time bound. Each of the department which has signed the 5Ts charter will be accountable for the commitment it has made. “My first priority is to monitor how the 5Ts charter is implemented. I am hopeful that the decision-making process and file movement will be faster. If this is done, there will be no problem in delivery of services to the people,” he added.Noting that many industrial and infrastructure projects are getting delayed, Tripathy said he will ensure how these projects are completed in a time-bound manner.

Tripathy, who became the 43rd Chief Secretary of the State has worked at several key positions in the  bureaucracy including Development Commissioner and Home Secretary.Former Chief Secretary Padhi took charge of State Election Commission from outgoing Commissioner Naba Kumar Nayak. After taking charge, Padhi said he will make efforts to retain the dignity of the post.

“I have been bestowed with the responsibility to conduct the civic body and panchayat elections of the State. I will ensure smooth conduct of both the polls,” Padhi said.Additional Chief Secretary Suresh Chandara Mohapatra also assumed charge of Development Commissioner from Tripathy. “I will ensure proper execution of all the schemes and programmes of the State Government for the overall development of the State,” Mohapatra said.

